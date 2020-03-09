

COVID-19: 23 suspected cases identified in 5 states — NCDC Vanguard News - ABUJA — THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said yesterday that 23 suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT and Kano states, including the index case in Lagos.



