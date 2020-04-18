

COVID-19: Abaribe kicks against police brutality, killings in South East The Guardian - Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has condemned what he called “the frightening rate of extra-judicial killing of innocent Nigerians, particularly in the South East by policemen in the guise of enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.”



News Credibility Score: 95%



