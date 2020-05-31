Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Abia Govt. Orders Mandatory Tests for Executive Council Members, Others
News photo The Herald  - The Abia Government has directed members of the state Executive Council and the state Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 to undergo COVID-19 tests.

7 hours ago
Ikpeazu, Deputy, others to undergo COVID-19 test Within Nigeria:
Abia Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Sunday announced that he would be undergoing COVID-19 test. Others that would be undergoing the same test are members of the Executive Council, members of the Inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 and jis Deputy Dr.


