

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Abuja residents decry scarcity of face masks after Plateau Govt quarantined 4 Chinese The News Guru - After Plateau Government quarantined four Chinese nationals in the State in line with measures to forestall the spread of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID -19), residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have complained about scarcity of face masks, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



