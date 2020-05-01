Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Access Bank begins pay cuts, mass sack, shutdown of some branches (Video)
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Access Bank Plc has revealed its intention to embark on mass retrenchment of staff, pay cut for the rest of its workforce and closure of several of its branches nationwide as measures against the sweeping adverse impact of COVID-19 on the lender.

6 hours ago
