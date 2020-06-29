Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths
News photo Phenomenal  - The Adamawa government says it has recorded 84 COVID-19 cases and six deaths from March till date. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isah, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the COVID-19 containment efforts of the state ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Adamawa Records 6 death, 84 Cases In  3 Months Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : Prof Abdullahi Isah, Commissioner for Health, has confirmed that, 6 people died and recorded 84 cases of COVID-19 in Adamawa state.
COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, six deaths – Official Premium Times:
Yola North LGA is leading with 47 positive cases, followed by Girei 11, Mubi North, 10 and Yola South, nine.


   More Picks
1 Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
3 ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
4 Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
5 "Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. - Gboah, 5 hours ago
6 Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
7 Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members - NNN, 7 hours ago
8 FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes - Dee Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths - Phenomenal, 7 hours ago
10 Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info