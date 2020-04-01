

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Adeboye, Oyedepo donate medical supplies to Lagos, Ogun Vanguard News - LAGOS—THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has donated some medical supplies to the Lagos State Government to support its efforts in equipping medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



