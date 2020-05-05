

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Atiku’s university/TV station sack staff, Tinubu’s TVC slash salaries Global Upfront - The effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the plight of workers is emerging with the the American University of Nigeria (AUN) owned by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, sacking over 400 of its staff.



News Credibility Score: 21%



