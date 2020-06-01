

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Bayelsa confirms 9 new cases from 62 samples Vanguard News - Records first death, discharges 6 patients By Emem Idio – Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Task Force on Covid-19 has confirmed nine fresh cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 21 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



