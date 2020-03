News at a Glance



COVID-19: Buhari approves task force suggestions, asks Abuja, Lagos residents to stay at home Ripples - President Muhammadu Buhari has advised all Lagos and Abuja residents to stay at home over coronavirus pandemic. This was contained in a statement Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, released Monday night.



News Credibility Score: 61%