

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Buhari to unfold new procedure Monday Vanguard News - —Meets with PTF —Receives PTF report on virus containment effort By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari may announce new procedure for the containment of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic Monday. Already, President Buhari on Sunday ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



