

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter completes isolation, reunites with family Ripples Nigeria - One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari who went into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom has reunited with her family. The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, had, on March 19, said her daughter was in self-isolation following ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



