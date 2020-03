News at a Glance



COVID-19: Buhari’s nationwide broadcast was not done in Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu alleges Daily Post - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Sunday was not done from the Presidential Villa. He also said it was not a live broadcast but recorded.



News Credibility Score: 92%