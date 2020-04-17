

News at a Glance



COVID-19: CAN Calls For 30 Minutes Daily Praise, Worship For 7 Days The Bridge News - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to set aside 30 minutes each day for seven days from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26 to praise the beauty of God’s holiness. The CAN National President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, made the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



