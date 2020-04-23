

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Can Africa Afford Lockdowns? – Charles Soludo Hope for Nigeria - This piece summarizes my contribution to an African debate. From Johannesburg to Lagos, Cairo to Dakar, Kinshasa to Kigali, Nairobi to Accra, etc the debate on how Africa should respond to the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is raging.



News Credibility Score: 61%



