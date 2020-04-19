Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Civil Servants Shun CRSG’s Resumption Order
The Tide  - Senior civil servants in the employ of Cross River State Government have shunned Governor Ben Ayade’s directive of getting back to work. Ayade in a press release ref: GOPRESS012VOL.I 179, signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Nasarawa state lawmakers buys cars worth N500million, despite not having a single ventilator in the state - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Private hospitals impose restrictions on all patients - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 ‘12 of 14 Lagos COVID-19 deaths occurred in private hospitals’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 How killing of Ohafia youth by drunken officer sparked violence in Abia - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Union to resist any plan to sack bank workers - Financial Watch, 2 hours ago
6 Daily Times Newspaper, Monday, April 20, 2020 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 Israel and South Korea to ease coronavirus lockdowns - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 24 HOURS LIGHT? With New Gas Supply Deal, FG To Sustain Peak Power Generation - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerians Express Concern As ‘Mysterious Fire’ Consumes Three Government Offices In Abuja Under 10 Days - Abuja Press, 3 hours ago
10 Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info