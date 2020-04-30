Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Court orders lawmakers in Uganda to pay back money they awarded themselves to combat Coronavirus
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Ugandan court on Wednesday ordered lawmakers to pay back money they had awarded themselves to combat Coronavirus. The High Court of Uganda ruled that MPs return all the money they received as part of a package they approved to fight Coronavirus in ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 COVID 19: Drama As Benue Index Case Refuses Treatment - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Lockdown: 12 traders, 10 passengers convicted for violation in Rivers - PM News, 4 hours ago
3 We did not approve ‘fresh N850bn loan’ for Buhari – Senate - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19 virus not man-made or genetically modified ―US intelligence - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Young Native Doctor Blows Hot As He’s Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask; Says He’s Not Afraid of Coronavirus And Can Cure It (Video) - Infotrust News, 4 hours ago
6 MC Oluomo’s mother dies at 87 - The Point, 4 hours ago
7 Covid-19: Zakzaky sends food to the poor from prison - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Edo State Government In Search Of Coronavirus Patient - Wotzup NG, 5 hours ago
9 Video: Soldier and mobile police officer quarrel over superiority - Within Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Customs shut doors on Oyo government officials, rejects 1,800 bags of ‘expired’ rice, [PHOTOS] - Velox News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info