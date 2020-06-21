Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Ekiti Assembly passes N91.1billion 2020 reviewed budget
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online COVID-19: Ekiti Assembly passes N91.1billion 2020 reviewed budget The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed the 2020 reviewed appropriation budget of the sum of N91.1 billion.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Ekiti Assembly Passes Reviewed N91.1 billion 2020 Budget Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : Ekiti House of Assembly has passed the reviewed budget of N91.1 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.
Velox News:
Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 reviewed appropriation of the sum of N91.1 billion.


   More Picks
1 Resident doctors suspend strike after parley with govs - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
2 Edo PDP meets to resolve grey areas ahead of primary - Velox News, 6 hours ago
3 Alleged $10m bribe: CUPP Spokesman, Ugochinyere being tortured, dehumanised because he’s Igbo – Southeast youths - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
4 Gbajabiamila hails resident doctors for calling off strike - Blueprint, 6 hours ago
5 300 UAE returnees test negative for COVID-19 - Ripples, 7 hours ago
6 Resident doctors give FG four weeks to make good its promises - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
7 DisCos blame high import duty, Others for slowing 2021 metering target - Nigerian Pilot, 9 hours ago
8 TikTok Teens, K-Pop Fans Take Credit for Empty Seats at Trump Rally - Signal, 9 hours ago
9 Let’s build Edo together, deputy gov tells PDP members - Velox News, 9 hours ago
10 Resident Doctors suspend strike - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info