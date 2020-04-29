

News at a Glance



COVID-19: El-Rufai Must Refund Workers 25% Salary Deduction- NLC Says Online Nigeria - General Updates News Posted by Shollay April 29, 2020 The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sent a strong warning to the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai against his purported plans to remove 25% from the salaries of civil servants earning above ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



