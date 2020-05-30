

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Enugu govt fumigates market Ripples - The Enugu State Fire Service has commenced the decontamination and fumigation of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Okwudiri Ohaa, who addressed journalists in Enugu on Saturday, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



