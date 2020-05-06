

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Enugu religious leaders urge residents to obey NCDC’s regulations Vanguard News - The closed-door meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and religious leaders in the state, held at the Government House Enugu, on Wednesday, ended successfully, with the leaders of the churches urging residents to continue to abide by ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



