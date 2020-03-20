Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: FCT Records 29 Suspected Cases, Restricts congregants in places of worship to 50 persons
Unknown Source  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration has declared that there were no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Territory. This is also coming on the heel of its decision to restrict the number of congregants at places worship at any given time to 50 ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 FCT aborts move to sack striking doctors - PM News, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19: FCT Records 29 Suspected Cases, Restricts congregants in places of worship to 50 persons - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
3 Despite restrictions, Kaduna worshippers observe Jumaat service - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 PDP moves to replace 14 APC absentee lawmakers-elect in Edo Assembly - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
5 Naira to trade at N380 per dollar - Nigeria Tunes, 3 hours ago
6 Foreign airlines to suffer as Nigeria shuts all airports over coronavirus - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
7 #Covid-19: UK Prime Minister Announces ‘Lockdown’ - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
8 CBN devalues naira as market defies interventions - Diamond Celebrities, 3 hours ago
9 I am not perfect, i also make mistakes – Francis Duru - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
10 Ighalo, Ndidi, Rohr, Make Nigeria Pitch Awards Shortlist - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info