COVID-19: FCT discharges 30 patients
Ripples  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the discharge of no fewer than 30 patients who have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease after receiving treatment.

11 hours ago
Newzandar News:
Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja Thirty more recovered patients of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been discharged from treatment centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). FCT Minister [...]
Nigeria Breaking News:
COVID-19: Discharged patients recount experience in Delta As the world continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic, two discharged patients in Delta have affirmed that the virus Read more


