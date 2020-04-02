

COVID-19: FG deletes tweet begging tech billionaire, Elon Musk Olisa TV - The Nigerian government has been caught in a tweet and delete storm after the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning pulled down a tweet in which it pleaded with American billionaire, Elon Musk, for ventilators to treat the COVID-19 ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



