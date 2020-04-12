

News at a Glance



COVID-19: FG did not invite Chinese doctors to Nigeria – Minister of Health, Ehanire Velox News - Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Federal Government did not invite the Chinese doctors who came into the country last Wednesday to help with the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). Ehanire made the clarification during ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



