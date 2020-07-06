Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: FG issues new election guidelines ahead Edo, Ondo guber polls
News photo Blueprint  - The federal government Monday announced new guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

9 hours ago
Nigerian Government introduces new guidelines for elections NNX:
Meanwhile, ahead of the Edo and Ondo states gubernatorial elections, NCDC has advised politicians to use media channels like radio, television and social media to campaign for votes.


