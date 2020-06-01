Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gatherings
Daily Times  - …Sets guidelines for reopening of churches, mosques …Reduces nationwide curfew hours ...Shifts COVID-19 battle to states, communities …Domestic flights to resume June 21 The Federal Government has lifted the two

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The New Era News:
The Federal Government on Monday lifted the ban on religious gatherings across the country.
The Rainbow News Online:
Restrictions on local flights to be lifted June 21 The federal government has finally lifted the ban on religious gatherings across the country. The government had imposed the ban two months ago to check the spread of coronavirus.


