News at a Glance



COVID-19: FG mandates suspension of almajiri deportation across states 1st for Credible News - The Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has faulted the repatriation of Almajiris by the Northern States Governors’ Forum. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Northern states have been repatriating Almajiris to their home ...



News Credibility Score: 21%