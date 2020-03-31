

News at a Glance



COVID-19: FG to reach 11 million Nigerians with palliatives Naija Ray - COVID-19: FG to reach 11 million Nigerians with palliatives © Naijaray.com.ng Federal government has said it will be reaching more than 11 million Nigerians with palliatives to cushion the harsh effects of the measures set to [Read More]



News Credibility Score: 21%



