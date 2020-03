News at a Glance



COVID-19: FG to use Lagos, Abuja, Liberty, Kaduna stadia, NYSC camps as isolation centres Abuja Press - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the use of four stadia owned by the Federal Government and also the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as isolation centres for the suspected cases of coronavirus.The four stadia are the National Stadium, ...



