COVID-19: FRSC deploys personnel to enforce Plateau government directives
Daily Nigerian  - The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Plateau Sector Command has set up a special squad to senisitise motorists on need to obey government directives on the dreaded COVID-19.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 PURE MADNESS! Lagos Landlord & Wife Arrested For Brutalizing Tenant Over Unpaid Bills (Graphic Photos) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
2 Covid-19: Come and I will increase your heavy burden – Owei Lakemfa - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Buhari's Speech Dishonest, Disjointed - Reno Omokri - NPO Reports, 5 hours ago
4 Ondo explosion: IG sets up committee, vows to unearth real cause of blast - Velox News, 5 hours ago
5 NNPC leads wealthy Nigerians, corporate citizens to gross COVID-19 donations - Business Hilights, 5 hours ago
6 Discharged coronavirus patient narrates her experience at Lagos isolation centre - Today, 5 hours ago
7 The king as a gadfly? – Hope Eghagha - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
8 Online Platforms, ATMs to Function During Lockdown -FG - Investor King, 5 hours ago
9 Banks, ATMs will function during lockdown – Finance Minister - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Nigeria discharges five coronavirus patients in Lagos - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
