News at a Glance



COVID-19: Fayemi Flags-off Cash Transfer to 5,000 Ekiti Households …Targets 16, 000 Beneficiaries Newsmakers - Ololade Adeyanju In a bid to bring succour to indigent households affected by movement restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has flagged-off cash transfer to 5,000 households in collaboration with the National ...



News Credibility Score: 21%