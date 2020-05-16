

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Four-month-old girl among new Kaduna cases – Govt Ladun Liadi Blog - The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has said a four-month-old girl is among the 20 new coronavirus cases recorded in the state on Friday.The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, in a statement on Saturday, also said 15 of the 20 new ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



