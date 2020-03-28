

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Fr. Mbaka makes clarifications on ‘use of strands of hair in bible’ to cure Coronavirus Velox News - The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has debunked reports that he had directed the people to check their bible to find a strand of hair which they should put in water to wash their face as a solution to the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



