COVID-19: Ghana Records 1,032 Cases – 10 Days after Easing Lockdown
Ghana has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 since the country lifted its lockdown. Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, had last week lifted a three-week lockdown citing "improved coronavirus testing".

11 hours ago
