

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Gov Bello declares 14 days ‘absolute’ lockdown on LG Ripples - Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has placed KabbaBunu Local Government Area of the state on ‘absolute’ lockdown following the positive testing of two persons in the council area for COVID-19 It would be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



