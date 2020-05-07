

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Gov. El-Rufai opens up on deportation, plight of Almajiri children Nigerian Eye - The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has said that the deportation of Almajiris from various Northern States to their indigenous States was an agreement between the governors of the region.The Governor, speaking on Channels Television on ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



