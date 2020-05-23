Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ortom reverses order reopening worship centres, markets Vanguard News:
Signs executive order against violator of COVID-19 safety measures By Peter Duru – Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has ordered an immediate reversal of the order reopening churches, mosques, and markets in the state till further notice.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
US President Donald Trump has announced that he has ordered governors to open up places of worship opining that is wrong for some state governors to designate 'liquor stores and abortion clinics' as 'essential services' but keep places of worship like ...
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19: Benue govt makes u-turn, orders closure of churches, mosques, market Benue State government has, on Saturday, ordered the closure of worship centres, markets and public places.
Information Nigeria:
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained that churches will not open, despite increased pressure from leaders and members. This was contained in a statement signed by CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, on Friday. According to Ayokunle, ...
Ripples:
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday ordered an immediate reversal of the order reopening churches, mosques and markets in the state till further notice.
The Herald:
Gov. Samuel Ortom has rescinded the order allowing Churches and Mosques in Benue to reopen for religious activities.
Ripples Nigeria:
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that markets, religious worship centers in the state have to remain closed to contain the spread of covid-19.
PM News:
Presiding  Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to move to re-open churches and mosques across the nation.
Nigerian Eye:
Benue State Government on Saturday made a U-turn on its decision to reopen worship centres, markets, and other public places.Governor Samuel Ortom had on Thursday lifted the ban on churches and mosques and directed that they should reopen for staggered ...
The Next Edition:
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has rescinded the order allowing Churches and Mosques in the state to reopen for religious activities.
News Diary Online:
Governor Samuel Ortom has rescinded the order allowing Churches and Mosques in Benue to reopen for religious activities. Ortom announced the cancellation of the order [...]
Friday Posts:
• Attendance in mosques, churches restricted to 50 persons …as govs reach out to NSCIA, CAN, SGF There were indications
Prompt News:
Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed that all major and community markets throughout the state be reopened for business activities on Saturday, May [...]
CKN Nigeria:
The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has said that places of worship in the territory remain shut based on advice from medical experts and guidelines from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Churches and mosques have been shut down ...
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
US President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship on Friday, May 22nd during a press conference at the White House. He noted that houses of worship are essential places that provide ...
Within Nigeria:
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has rescinded the order allowing churches and mosques in the State to reopen for religious activities.
Gistvile:
Gov. Samuel Ortom has rescinded the order allowing Churches and Mosques in Benue to…
Paradise News:
By Kelvin Obambon Gov. Samuel Ortom has cancelled the order allowing Churches and Mosques in Benue to reopen for religious activities. Ortom announced the cancellation [...] Gov Ortom cancels order allowing religious activities is a post from: Paradise ...
Online Nigeria:
<!– Bishop David Oyedepo –> Bishop David Oyedepo Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to move to re-open churches and mosques across the nation.
The Essence TV:
Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered that all major and community markets throughout the State be reopened on
Kevid:
• Attendance in mosques, churches restricted to 50 persons …as govs reach out to NSCIA, CAN, SGFThere were indications on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors reached a five-point agreement on containing the coronavirus disease ...
See Naija:
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has explained why churches should remain closed despite mounting pressure in many quarters for their re-opening.
Black Berry Babes:
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has ordered an immediate reversal of the order reopening churches, mosques, and markets in the state till further notice.He also signed an executive order to ensure the prosecution of anyone caught violating the ...
Yawnaija:
The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has revealed that places of worship in the territory remain shut based on advice from medical experts and guidelines from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Places of worship have been shut down ...


