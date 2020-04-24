

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Government bans preaching, extend lockdown by 2 weeks Velox News - Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has signed a law prohibiting preaching and public gathering during Ramadan. The new law would henceforth regulate all activities thereto and stipulate punishment and penalties for offenders as it revokes ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



