COVID-19: Governor Buni, others donate salary to fight pandemic in Yobe Velox News - Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana have donated 50 percent of their basic salaries to the state’s COVID-19 Support Fund to help accelerate the effort in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.



