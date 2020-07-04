Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Governor Ortom goes into isolation as wife, son, SSG, Chief of Staff, Head of Staff, 30 others test positive
News photo Global Upfront  - Governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom on Saturday announced that he is going into isolation as three of his top political appointees, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Tony Ijohor and Chief of Staff, Mr Terwase Orbunde and State Head of ...

10 hours ago
MY CHIEF OF STAFF, SSG, HEAD OF SERVICE, 32 OTHERS TEST POSITIVE TO CORONAVIRUS SAYS BENUE GOVERNOR, ORTOM Abuja Reporters:
