

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Governors Want Lockdown Relaxed, Endorse Partial Restriction Online Nigeria - As the second 14-day total lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the spread of the Coronavirus ends midnight Monday, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has asked that it be scaled down to partial mode with ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



