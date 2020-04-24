

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Group berates Buhari, says cash, food going mostly to Nigeria’s north Ripples - The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has lambasted the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari over its lopsided nature of sharing COVID-19 palliatives to Nigerians. The group in a statement issued by ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



