

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Health worker dies in Cross River State The News Guru - The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the death of a health worker suspected to be COVID-19 patient. In a statement with a reference no NMACRSSG202005214 dated May 22, 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Agam E. Ayuk and Secretary, Dr.



News Credibility Score: 41%



