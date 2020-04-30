

News at a Glance



COVID-19: How 29-year-old man became Yobe first victim Velox News - The Chairman, Yobe State COVID-19 Committee on Prevention and Control, Idi Barde Gubana, has called on people in the state to remain calm and adhere strictly to preventive measures recommended by the Committee. He gave the advice while briefing ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



