

News at a Glance



COVID-19: How We Invented Ventilators, Others In 8 Days - Balewa University Kevid - …We can produce 50 machines per week Faisal Sani Bala, an assistant lecturer at the Department of Mechatronics and Systems Engineering, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, is the project lead of the COVID-19 Innovation Solution at the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



