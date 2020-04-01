

News at a Glance



COVID-19: ‘Hunger may kill Nigerians’ – Nnamdi Kanu reacts to lock down Velox News - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the lock down in a bid to tackle the spread of Coronavirus. Kanu lamented that hunger may kill poor Nigerians as a result of the lock down.



News Credibility Score: 21%



