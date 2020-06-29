COVID 19: Increasing Cases In Imo, Onyeagucha Blames Uzodimma Anaedo Online - Former secretary to the Imo State Government Hon. Uche Onyeagucha has attributed the rapid spread and astronomical rise of Covid-19 cases in the State to governmental insensitivity and complacent attitude and leadership failure of Governor Hope Uzodimma ...



News Credibility Score: 30%