COVID-19: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation donates relief materials worth 25million to Delta Govt Linda Ikeji Blog - In response to the yearnings of the residents for food amidst lockdown of Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin through his foundation, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOFF), has donated food and medical supplies to the Delta State Government.



