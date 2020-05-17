

News at a Glance



COVID-19: Jigawa state reveals secret behind mass recovery of coronvairus patients Ofofo - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog COVID-19: Jigawa state reveals secret behind mass recovery of coronvairus patients Jigawa State has revealed the secret behind the mass recovery of COVID-19 patients in the state. Dr. Abba Zakari Umar, chairman of the State ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



